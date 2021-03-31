André De Shields Will Star in Stream of Aleshea Harris' Brother, Brother for New York Theatre Workshop

The virtual production is one of the Off-Broadway company's Artistic Instigator projects.

New York Theatre Workshop has announced its upcoming Artistic Instigator projects for the 2020–2021 season with Aleshea Harris' Brother, Brother and Kristina Wong's Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord.

Harris' Brother, Brother, directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, will stream April 26 and remain available through July 25. Featuring Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields, along with Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amari Cheatom, and Owen Tabaka, the new work follows brothers Jim and Wally, who are traveling Appalachia by a tandem bicycle, stopping to play shows on their way to make it big in Tennessee. When a man in a maroon suit starts following them, they come face-to-face with their pasts. The production also features Affrilachian fiddle music from Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton and the visual imaginations of Ibrahim Rayintakath and Liang-Hsin Huang.

Wong's Sweatshop Overload will live stream May 14–15 at 7 PM ET and May 16 at 3 PM. Wong's newest performance art piece details how she went from out-of-work artist to overlord of a homemade face mask empire in just ten days. She charts the process of building a sweatshop of hundreds of volunteer "aunties"—including children and her own mother—to fix the U.S. public health care system while in quarantine.

NYTW also announced that Part 1 of the Artistic Instigator project Hilton Als Presents, Portrait of Jason, is now available on all major podcasting platforms and NYTW.org. The work stars Jessica Almasy and Mikéah Ernest Jennings in Als' audio adaptation of Shirley Clarke's 1967 Portrait of Jason. The film interrogated race, class, and sexuality through its subject, Jason Holliday, a gay, African-American hustler and aspiring cabaret performer.

In the second part of the series, Selections from Tennessee Williams, Als will explore excerpts from three lesser-known Williams plays: Clothes for a Summer Hotel, In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel, and The Red Devil Battery Sign. A release schedule will be announced shortly.

For ticket information visit NYTW.org.

