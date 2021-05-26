André Holland, Michelle Williams, Marin Ireland, More Set for Hilton Als Presents Part 2: Selections from Tennessee Williams

New York Theatre Workshop will also present Born 1000 Times as part of its artistic instigator projects.

New York Theatre Workshop has announced more details about its final artistic instigator projects for the 2021–2022 season, including the casting of André Holland, Michelle Williams, Marin Ireland, and more for Hilton Als Presents Part 2: Selections from Tennessee Williams.

As previously announced , the second part of the series will explore excerpts from three lesser-known Tennessee Williams plays. The cast features Holland as F. Scott/ Edouard and Michelle Williams as Zelda in Clothes for a Summer Hotel; Reed Birney as Mark, Nadine Malouf as Miriam, and James Yaegashi as Barman in In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel; and Raúl Castillo as King and Ireland as Woman Downtown in The Red Devil Battery Sign.

Part 2 will be released this summer as a free podcast. Part 1: Portrait of Jason with Jessica Almasy and Mikéah Ernest Jennings is available now.

In addition, NYTW will present Born 1000 Time, a zine by Liliana Padilla + friends. The project features playwright Padilla in conversation with some of their dearest friends, creating something with doodles, poetry, questions, and space.

These projects join the previously announced 2020–2021 Artistic Instigator season already in progress, including Brother, Brother, featuring André De Shields, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amari Cheatom, and Owen Tabaka.