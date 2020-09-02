André Holland to Lead Online Reading of Eisa Davis' Pulitzer Finalist Bulrusher

The streaming event is the third title in Paula Vogel's "Bard at the Gate" series.

Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's "Bard at the Gate" virtual play reading series will continue September 17 with a digital presentation of Eisa Davis' Bulrusher. André Holland (Moonlight, Broadway's Jitney) will star in the online event, streaming on YouTube beginning at 7 PM ET.

Joining the stage and screen alum will be Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Tanis Parenteau (Billions), Edmund Donovan (Lewiston/Clarkston), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), and newcomer Sydney Elisabeth.

Set in 1950s San Francisco, Bulrusher follows a girl—multiracial, orphaned, and clairvoyant—in a predominantly white community who discovers a new sense of self when a Black girl from Alabama comes to her town. The play premiered at Urban Stages in 2006 and was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist the following year.

Davis earned an Obie Award earlier this year for her work as a performer, and she can currently be seen on the virtual stage performing in Lynn Nottage's What Are The Things I Need To Remember as part of the weekly Theatre for One: Here We Are short play cycle. She'll direct the upcoming reading, with Jhanae Bonnick as stage manager and Sue Slagle as video artist.

Vogel's series kicked off in July with Kermit Frazier's 1979 Kernel of Sanity, followed by The Droll by Meg Miroshnik. Additional titles on the roster include Dan LeFranc's Origin Story (October 7) and Christina Anderson's Good Goods (October 29).

While the stream is free, viewers are encouraged to donate to the climate change action advocacy group 350.org. Following the performance, Davis and Vogel will take part in a discussion and Q&A over Zoom. Click here for more information.

