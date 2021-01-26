Andréa Burns and Maulik Pancholy Tapped for George Street Playhouse 2021 Virtual Season

Tri-State News   Andréa Burns and Maulik Pancholy Tapped for George Street Playhouse 2021 Virtual Season
By Dan Meyer
Jan 26, 2021
 
The Broadway alums will star in two solo comedies.
Andréa Burns
Andréa Burns Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alums Andréa Burns and Maulik Pancholy will headline the start of George Street Playhouse’s 2021 season, each one starring in a virtually presented, full-length solo show.

The season begins February 23 with Bad Dates by Theresa Rebeck (Seared, Bernhardt/Hamlet), starring Burns (On Your Feet, In the Heights). The show follows a single mom as she goes looking for Mr. Right.

Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Maulik Pancholy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Directed by Burns’ husband Peter Flynn, the comedy streams through March 14. The design team includes costumes by Lisa Zinni, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, sound by Ryan Rummery, hair and make-up by Dorothy Petersen, and production manager Christopher J. Bailey. Hudson Flynn is the cinematographer and Samantha Flint is the production stage manager with executive producer Sharon Karmazin.

Beginning March 23, Pancholy (Grand Horizons, It’s Only a Play) plays Sam and over 40 other characters in Becky Mode’s Fully Committed, which takes place in a famed restaurant where patrons will stop at nothing to secure a reservation. David Saint directs the play, which played Off-Broadway in 1999 prior to a Broadway bow in 2016 with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Karmazin again serves as EP.

George Street Playhouse’s virtual programming then continues with Tiny Beautiful Things, adapted by Nia Vardalos and based on the novel of the same name by Cheryl Strayed; Saint directs and Karmazin is EP. Closing out the season is It’s Only A Play by the late Terrence McNally (Pancholly made his Broadway debut in the play as a replacement in the 2014 revival). Dates and casting will be announced soon.

For more information and tickets, visit GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

