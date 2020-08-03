Andréa Burns Guest Hosts Stars in the House August 3, Featuring Tracie Thoms and Helen Hunt

The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, August 3 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Tracie Thoms (Falsettos, Rent) and Oscar winner Helen Hunt (Mad About You, As Good As It Gets); the three co-starred in Working at New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center series last year. Watch the stream above.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn, Burns' husband, serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

