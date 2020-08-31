Andréa Burns Guest Hosts Stars in the House August 31, Featuring Tony Winner Katie Finneran

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's #andréamondays on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, August 31.

Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!), who guest hosts the evening, welcomes two-time Tony winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off, Promises, Promises). The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn, Burns' husband, serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.