Andréa Burns Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Gabrielle Ruiz and Donna Lynne Champlin

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Andréa Burns Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Gabrielle Ruiz and Donna Lynne Champlin
By Andrew Gans
Jun 29, 2020
 
The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, June 29 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Broadway and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend stars Gabrielle Ruiz (If/Then, In the Heights) and Donna Lynne Champlin (Sweeney Todd, Hollywood Arms). Watch the stream above.

Andréa Burns
Andréa Burns Marc J. Franklin

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Flynn also serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

Broadway's Gabrielle Ruiz Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Broadway's Gabrielle Ruiz Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

16 PHOTOS
That moment you see your face on television... Look ma! I made it!
That moment you see your face on television... Look ma! I made it! Gabrielle Ruiz
"Where's Gabrielle?" "Oh, she's hanging out with The Pretzel again.” The Pretzel is a landmark on the set of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
"Where's Gabrielle?" "Oh, she's hanging out with The Pretzel again.” The Pretzel is a landmark on the set of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Gabrielle Ruiz
Driving around L.A. and I'm like, "Haaaaaaaay girl!" to myself. Everyone around me thinks I'm crazy and it's okay.
Driving around L.A. and I'm like, "Haaaaaaaay girl!" to myself. Everyone around me thinks I'm crazy and it's okay. Gabrielle Ruiz
My trailer!
My trailer! Gabrielle Ruiz
Ya'll- MY CHAIR HAS MY NAME ON IT!
Ya'll- MY CHAIR HAS MY NAME ON IT! Gabrielle Ruiz
Bollywood selfies in my trailer! "Shooting 'I'm So Good At Yoga' was not fun at all," said no one ever.
Bollywood selfies in my trailer! "Shooting 'I'm So Good At Yoga' was not fun at all," said no one ever. Gabrielle Ruiz
"Last Looks" moment with the amazing Tracy Anderson (makeup) and Roxanne Wightman (hair) in the cookie aisle for "Josh's Girlfriend is Really Cool!" episode.
"Last Looks" moment with the amazing Tracy Anderson (makeup) and Roxanne Wightman (hair) in the cookie aisle for "Josh's Girlfriend is Really Cool!" episode. Gabrielle Ruiz
Valencia can take up to 2.5 hours of prep! She don't play. I love this incredible makeup and hair team... Buuuuut I'm gonna need another ice coffee!
Valencia can take up to 2.5 hours of prep! She don't play. I love this incredible makeup and hair team... Buuuuut I'm gonna need another ice coffee! Gabrielle Ruiz
Vincent Rodriguez III and I getting our Broadway fix at the opening night show of <i>Sound of Music</i> at the Ahmanson Theatre!
Vincent Rodriguez III and I getting our Broadway fix at the opening night show of Sound of Music at the Ahmanson Theatre! Gabrielle Ruiz
Vella Lovell and I at Disneyland! The lady who took our photo said, "You two make a beautiful couple!" It was Gay Day at Disneyland, we excitingly said "Thank you!!"
Vella Lovell and I at Disneyland! The lady who took our photo said, "You two make a beautiful couple!" It was Gay Day at Disneyland, we excitingly said "Thank you!!" Gabrielle Ruiz
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.