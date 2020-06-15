Andréa Burns Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Joshua Henry and Robin de Jesús

The June 15 live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, June 15 at 8 PM.

Guests include three-time Tony nominees Joshua Henry (Carousel, Violet, The Scottsboro Boys) and Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band, La Cage au Folles, In the Heights). Watch the stream above.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

