Andréa Burns Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Mandy Gonzalez

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

In the Heights and On Your Feet! star Andréa Burns guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, May 5 at 2 PM. She is joined by her former In the Heights co-star Mandy Gonzalez, who has also been seen on Broadway in Hamilton and Wicked. Watch the stream above.

The Stars in the House series launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.



The 8 PM stream May 5 features Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-winning co-creators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, joined by Tony winners Rachel Bay Jones and Lindsay Mendez, Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan and Keala Settle, and Dear Evan Hansen alum Ben Levi Ross.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

