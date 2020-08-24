Andréa Burns Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin

Benefits and Galas   Andréa Burns Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin
By Andrew Gans
Aug 24, 2020
 
Burns' husband, Peter Flynn, is also a guest on the August 24 live stream benefiting The Actors Fund.

It's Andréa Mondays on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, August 24.

Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) guest hosts the evening, joined by her husband, director Peter Flynn, and a fellow married couple: two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, Younger) and screenwriter Ted Griffin (Ravenous, Matchstick Men). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM.

Andréa Burns
Andréa Burns Marc J. Franklin

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

