Andréa Burns Guest Hosts Stars in the House June, Featuring Husband Peter Flynn and More

By Andrew Gans
Jun 22, 2020
 
The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, June 22 at 8 PM.

Guests include Burns' husband Peter Flynn (The Scarlet Pimpernel, Beauty and the Beast), along with music director Kurt Crowley and Carlos Gonzalez. Watch the stream above.

Andréa Burns
Andréa Burns Marc J. Franklin

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Flynn also serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

