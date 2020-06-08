Andréa Burns Hosts Stars in the House With Guests Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung, Norm Lewis, Michael McElroy

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!, In the Heights) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, June 8 at 8 PM.

Guests include Broadway Inspirational Voices founder and Tony Award Honoree Michael McElroy (Big River), Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Telly Leung (Aladdin), and Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, The Phantom of the Opera). Watch the stream above.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.