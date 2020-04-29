Andréa Burns, Justin Guarini, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, More Read Motherhood Out Loud on Plays in the House Live Stream

Plays in the House is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein's Motherhood Out Loud—featuring Tony nominee Jayne Atkinson, Andréa Burns, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Gill, Justin Guarini, and Jane Kaczmarek—April 29 at 2 PM. Watch the live stream above.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream is only available during the live reading.

The dramatic anthology opened Off-Broadway in 2011 featuring Tony Award winner Randy Graff, Mary Bacon, James Lecesne, and Ekulona. That production included contributions from Leslie Ayvazian, David Cale, Jessica Goldberg, Beth Henley, Lameece Issaq, Claire LaZebnik, Lisa Loomer, Michele Lowe, Marco Pennette, Theresa Rebeck, Luanne Rice, Annie Weisman, and Cheryl L. West.

Stars in the House, which launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous Stars in the House presentations.

The 8 PM live stream April 29 will feature the presentation of the 85th annual New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.


