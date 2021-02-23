Andréa Burns Stars in Theresa Rebeck's Bad Dates Beginning February 23

By Andrew Gans
Feb 23, 2021
 
Peter Flynn directs the production, launching George Street Playhouse's streaming season.

Drama Desk winner Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) stars in Theresa Rebeck's Bad Dates, launching George Street Playhouse's 2021 streaming series.

Peter Flynn, Burns' husband, directs the digital production, which is available February 23–March 14. Watch a preview above.

The play follows the single mother of a teen daughter as she goes in search of cute shoes, the perfect dress, and a romantic table for two at a great restaurant.

“During the last 10 months, we have reinvented how we go back into rehearsal, and how we get back to creating art and presenting it in a safe way,” said Artistic Director David Saint. “The arts are vital to our soul, and we are thrilled to bring these four streaming productions to the virtual stage until we can all be in the room together again.” The season also includes Fully Committed, It’s Only a Play, and Tiny Beautiful Things.

The production also has costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, and original music and sound design by Ryan Rummery. Sharon Karmazin is the executive producer.

Burns received a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance for In the Heights and created the role of Gloria Fajardo in On Your Feet!. She starred opposite Nathan Lane in The Nance and will be featured in in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of West Side Story.

Tickets are $33 per household and are on sale through GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org/events.

