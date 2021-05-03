Andrea Marcovicci Celebrates Mother's Day With Free Concert Benefiting The Actors Fund

Spring Song features the work of Frank Loesser, Johnny Mercer, and more.

Stage and screen veteran Andrea Marcovicci will celebrate Mother's Day with a streaming concerts to benefit The Actors Fund. Spring Song, blending poetry by Sara Teasdale with selections from Frank Loesser and Johnny Mercer, will premiere May 9 at 7 PM ET on YouTube and will be available through May 15.

Marcovicci will be joined virtually by Brad Ellis on the piano.

A live video chat after-party will follow the performance on Facebook.

Marcovicci starred on Broadway in the musical Ambassador and in Frank D. Gilroy's Any Given Day. Her screen credits include The Front, Someone to Love, Jack the Bear, Who Is Henry Jaglom?, The Water Engine, and Trapper John, M.D. It has been the cabaret stage, however, where she has received the most acclaim. The singing actor has performed at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, and in halls throughout the world. Her solo albums include I’ll Be Seeing You: Love Songs of WWII, New Words, Here There and Everywhere, December Songs, If I Were a Bell, The Songs of Frank Loesser, Andrea Marcovicci Sings Rodgers & Hart, My Christmas Song for You, As Time Goes By: The Best of Andrea Marcovicci, and Smile.

Both the show and the after-party are free, but donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged by clicking here.

