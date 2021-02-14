Andrea Marcovicci Celebrates Valentine's Day February 14 With Free Concert Benefiting The Actors Fund

The stage and screen star performs the songs of Jerome Kern.

Stage and screen veteran Andrea Marcovicci offers a free concert Valentine's Day to benefit The Actors Fund. A Kern Valentine, celebrating the work of composer Jerome Kern, streams February 14 at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube. Marcovicci is joined virtually by Brad Ellis on the piano.

A live video chat after-party will follow the performance on Facebook.

Marcovicci starred on Broadway in the musical Ambassador and in Frank D. Gilroy's Any Given Day. Her screen credits include The Front, Someone to Love, Jack the Bear, Who Is Henry Jaglom?, The Water Engine, and Trapper John, M.D. It has been the cabaret stage, however, where she has received the most acclaim. The singing actor has performed at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, and in halls throughout the world. Her solo albums include I’ll Be Seeing You: Love Songs of WWII, New Words, Here There and Everywhere, December Songs, If I Were a Bell, The Songs of Frank Loesser, Andrea Marcovicci Sings Rodgers & Hart, My Christmas Song for You, As Time Goes By: The Best of Andrea Marcovicci, and Smile.

Both the show and the after-party are free, but donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged by clicking here.



(Updated February 14, 2021)