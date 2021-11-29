Andrea McArdle Exits NBC's Annie Live!

The Tony nominee was set to appear as Eleanor Roosevelt in the live special.

Andrea McArdle, Broadway's original Annie, has departed the upcoming television special Annie Live! due to her father's illness, Deadline reports.

McArdle, who earned a Tony nomination for her role as Annie in the original 1977 Broadway production, was set to appear in the newly created role of Eleanor Roosevelt. The casting announcement was made with Annie Live! title star Celina Smithon The Today Show.

Annie Live! also stars Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster. Megan Hilty will play Lily St. Regis, replacing Jane Krakowski, who left the production due to a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Annie Live! airs December 2 at 8 PM ET on NBC.