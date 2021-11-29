Andrea McArdle Exits NBC's Annie Live!

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Andrea McArdle Exits NBC's Annie Live!
By Talaura Harms
Nov 29, 2021
 
The Tony nominee was set to appear as Eleanor Roosevelt in the live special.
54_Below_December_Preview_2018_HR
Andrea McArdle Marc J. Franklin

Andrea McArdle, Broadway's original Annie, has departed the upcoming television special Annie Live! due to her father's illness, Deadline reports.

McArdle, who earned a Tony nomination for her role as Annie in the original 1977 Broadway production, was set to appear in the newly created role of Eleanor Roosevelt. The casting announcement was made with Annie Live! title star Celina Smithon The Today Show.

Annie Live! also stars Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster. Megan Hilty will play Lily St. Regis, replacing Jane Krakowski, who left the production due to a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Annie Live! airs December 2 at 8 PM ET on NBC.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.