Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee Board Netflix's Matilda Movie Musical

The trio joins Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and Alisha Weir in the cast.

A trio of theatre veterans have joined the cast of Netflix’s film adaptation of the Matilda musical. Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough will play the title character’s neglectful parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, while Sindhu Vee takes on librarian Mrs. Phelps.

As previously announced , 11-year-old newcomer Alisha Weir has been cast in the title role opposite Oscar winner Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey.

Matthew Warchus, who directed the musical in London and on Broadway, returns to helm the movie. Dennis Kelly will adapt his script, based on the Roald Dahl novel, for the screen, incorporating Tim Minchin's Tony-nominated score.

Among their credits, Graham was last seen in the FX limited series adaptation of A Christmas Carol as Jacob Marley; Riseborough starred in the Manhattan Theatre Club production of The Pride; Vee appeared in Canned Laughter last year at Regent's Park Open Air.