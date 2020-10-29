Andrea Savage to Direct Film Adaptation of Off-Broadway's Georgia Mertching Is Dead

Joining the I'm Sorry creator-star on the creative team is playwright Catya McMullen.

Andrea Savage, creator and star of the TruTV comedy I'm Sorry, will direct a movie adaptation of Catya McMullen's play Georgia Mertching Is Dead. The project, Deadline reports, hails from Star Thrower Entertainment, with Allan Mandelbaum and Mary Solomon producing.

McMullen will adapt her script for the screen. The play made its world premiere at Ensemble Studio Theatre last fall, and went on to become one of four recipients of the John Gassner Award for an American Play at the 2020 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Georgia Mertching Is Dead follows three friends who travel together to mourn a figure from their past. On the road, they confront the demons of their shared history and contemplate how to move forward as adults.

Savage's I'm Sorry was filming a third season before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. The network later announced that it would not resume production.

