Andrea Savage to Direct Film Adaptation of Off-Broadway's Georgia Mertching Is Dead

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Andrea Savage to Direct Film Adaptation of Off-Broadway's Georgia Mertching Is Dead
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 29, 2020
 
Joining the I'm Sorry creator-star on the creative team is playwright Catya McMullen.
Andrea Savage
Andrea Savage Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Andrea Savage, creator and star of the TruTV comedy I'm Sorry, will direct a movie adaptation of Catya McMullen's play Georgia Mertching Is Dead. The project, Deadline reports, hails from Star Thrower Entertainment, with Allan Mandelbaum and Mary Solomon producing.

McMullen will adapt her script for the screen. The play made its world premiere at Ensemble Studio Theatre last fall, and went on to become one of four recipients of the John Gassner Award for an American Play at the 2020 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Georgia Mertching Is Dead follows three friends who travel together to mourn a figure from their past. On the road, they confront the demons of their shared history and contemplate how to move forward as adults.

Savage's I'm Sorry was filming a third season before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. The network later announced that it would not resume production.

Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, and Claire Siebers in EST&#39;s 2019 production of Catya McMullen&#39;s <i>Georgia Mertching Is Dead </i>
Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, and Claire Siebers in EST's 2019 production of Catya McMullen's Georgia Mertching Is Dead Jeremy Daniel
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.