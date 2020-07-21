Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, Shereen Pimentel, Reneé Rapp to Star in Interactive Broadway Whodunit Series

The Dear Evan Hansen alum created a virtual, interactive murder mystery for audiences to join as detectives.

Andrew Barth Feldman has wrangled a host of Broadway favorites to star in the virtual mystery interactive series Broadway Whodunit, including Alex Boniello, Shereen Pimentel, fellow 2018 Jimmy Award winner Reneé Rapp, Will Roland, Gaten Matarazzo, Samantha Williams, and Antonio Cipriano. Audiences will serve as detectives as they track down suspects in a live, unscripted performance.

The first mystery, Murder at Montgomery Manor, will take place August 1 at 8 PM ET. Broadway Whodunit will then continue with additional one-off mysteries, with dates and themes to be announced.

The performers will receive nothing but their character descriptions before arriving at the party. When the party begins, they will receive a set of objectives to achieve their characters’ goals. The story, written by Feldman, provides room for significant improvisation within the objectives, allowing the actors to create their own stories within the larger mystery. Neither the performers nor the audience will know who the murderer is until it is revealed in the mystery’s finale.

Upon purchasing a ticket, audiences will receive a link to a website that contains virtual rooms, where they can follow characters around during the performance. In addition, chat rooms will be available to discuss theories as they track down the killer.

Detectives will also receive a link to submit their guess for who the murderer is. Those with correct guesses will receive points based on how quickly they submitted. Using those points, detectives will be ranked on the leaderboard. These points will be cumulative throughout all future mysteries.

“I’ve been hosting murder mystery parties for almost ten years now,” said Feldman. “That was all the preparation I needed to sculpt this crazy, hilarious, scary thing. Each person is going to have their own experience; it’s the digital equivalent of immersive, interactive theatre. This platform is more than just novel, and it’s here to stay.”

The creative team includes Feldman as writer-creator in addition to his Broadway Jackbox co-creator and Dear Evan Hansen co-star Boniello as executive producer.

For tickets and more information, click here.

