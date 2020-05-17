Andrew Barth Feldman and Samantha Williams Read Lauren Gunderson's I and You on Stars in the House Live Stream

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Andrew Barth Feldman and Samantha Williams Read Lauren Gunderson's I and You on Stars in the House Live Stream
By Andrew Gans
May 17, 2020
 
Plays in the House Jr. is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Lauren Gunderson's I and You, featuring Jimmy Award winner and former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman and Caroline, or Change's Samantha Williams, May 17 at 2 PM. Watch the live stream above.

The reading is the first in the new Plays in the House Jr. series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky with artistic direction by Tony nominee Anika Larsen. The series of readings of plays for young people, performed by young people, will stream Sundays at 2 PM, hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley followed by a Q&A with the playwright.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

“As a mother of two young boys, I’m so thrilled be able to help bring this series to fruition for young people across the country (and the world),” Larsen said. “I was feeling helpless during this challenging time, until I started doing Q&As with students via Zoom to help support educators trying to teach the arts remotely. Seth and James got wind of that, and thought I’d be the right person to use their incredible platform to bring theatre to young people, and to model ways of doing live-streamed theatre while schools and youth theatre groups are unable to have large gatherings safely. To raise money for extraordinary non-profits is the cherry on top!”

Stars in the House, which launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous Stars in the House presentations.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The 8 PM live stream May 17 will feature a Smash reunion, including actors Katharine McPhee and Tony nominee Megan Hilty, Tony-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and producers Tony nominee Neil Meron and Tony winner Robert Greenblatt.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

Getting Into Character With Dear Evan Hansen’s Andrew Barth Feldman

Getting Into Character With Dear Evan Hansen’s Andrew Barth Feldman

22 PHOTOS
Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman arrives at the Music Box Theatre for another performance of Dear Evan Hansen. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Feldman signs into the theatre. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Steaming his voice. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
While performing in the Tony-winning musical is a dream come true, Feldman is all business as he prepares. Once a fan of the show, Feldman is now tasked with bringing it to life nightly. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
"It's such a beautifully written score. I mean, 'Waving Through a Window' is one of the catchiest, most perfect songs. It's the perfect 'I want' number in such a twisted way. Singing it every night is the best gift." Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Evan Hansen's iconic blue polo shirt hangs on its rack. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Feldman changes into costume. "People have responded to visually seeing a 17 year old playing the 17 year old. it allows you to suspend your disbelief a little bit more: you can really see a kid going through these things and feeling this anxiety." Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.