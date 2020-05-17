Andrew Barth Feldman and Samantha Williams Read Lauren Gunderson's I and You on Stars in the House Live Stream

Plays in the House Jr. is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Lauren Gunderson's I and You, featuring Jimmy Award winner and former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman and Caroline, or Change's Samantha Williams, May 17 at 2 PM. Watch the live stream above.

The reading is the first in the new Plays in the House Jr. series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky with artistic direction by Tony nominee Anika Larsen. The series of readings of plays for young people, performed by young people, will stream Sundays at 2 PM, hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley followed by a Q&A with the playwright.

“As a mother of two young boys, I’m so thrilled be able to help bring this series to fruition for young people across the country (and the world),” Larsen said. “I was feeling helpless during this challenging time, until I started doing Q&As with students via Zoom to help support educators trying to teach the arts remotely. Seth and James got wind of that, and thought I’d be the right person to use their incredible platform to bring theatre to young people, and to model ways of doing live-streamed theatre while schools and youth theatre groups are unable to have large gatherings safely. To raise money for extraordinary non-profits is the cherry on top!”

Stars in the House, which launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous Stars in the House presentations.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The 8 PM live stream May 17 will feature a Smash reunion, including actors Katharine McPhee and Tony nominee Megan Hilty, Tony-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and producers Tony nominee Neil Meron and Tony winner Robert Greenblatt.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

