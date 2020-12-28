Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, André De Shields, More to Star in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Benefit

The one-performance-only event, based on the social media viral sensation, will stream January 1 in support of The Actors Fund.

An all-star cast of Broadway names will bring (what was once) a fictional musical to life as part of the cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. As previously announced, the benefit stream will take place on TodayTix January 1, 2021, with proceeds going to The Actors Fund.

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) will star as Linguini (having already taken on the part in the social media frenzy), with Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as the culinarily adept rodent Remy (not the title character).

Joining them will be Wayne Brady (Kinky Boots) as Django, Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Netflix's The Prom)—like Feldman, no stranger to the crowd-sourced show—as Gusteau, Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown) as Ego, Adam Lambert (American Idol) as Emile, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line) as Mabel, Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls) as Colette, Owen Tabaka as Young Ego, and Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) as Skinner. Rounding out the company are Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods.

READ: Get Your Own Playbill Keepsake for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Streaming Concert

Lucy Moss (Six) directs the presentation, which hails from Seaview Productions. In the collaborative spirit of the show's origins, the production will feature music from several creators who participated in the TikTok trend, including Chamberlin, Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, Emily Jacobsen, Sophia James, Katie Johantgen, Daniel Mertzlufft, Alec Powell, and Blake Rouse, with additional lyrics by Kate Leonard. The score will be performed by Broadway Sinfonietta, a 20-piece collective of female and majority women-of-color musicians.

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have adapted the project for the virtual stage and executive produce with Slave Play Tony nominee Jeremy O. Harris. The creative team also includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, Mertzlufft as music supervisor, orchestrator Macy Schmidt, video designer David Bengali, set designer Chris Routh, music director Emily Marshall, associate choreographer Jeffrey Gugliott, costume consultant Tilly Grimes, music copyists Jessie Rosso and Geoffrey Ko, audio producer Michael J. Moritz Jr., audio mixer Angie Teo, stage manager Cody Renard Richard, and dialect coach Amy Jo Jackson. Casting is by Taylor Williams.