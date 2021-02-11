Andrew Barth Feldman Will Appear on Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Oui, oui, Broadway alum Andrew Barth Feldman is going back to school. The Dear Evan Hansen and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical star will appear as a French exchange student in Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.
Feldman is joined by Asher Angel, along with the previously announced Derek Hough, Roman Banks, and Olivia Rose Keegan as recurring guest stars. Season 2 follows the students of East High as they prepare to mount a production of Beauty and the Beast for their spring musical.
Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders will all return as series regulars.
HSMTMTS is created and executive produced by Tim Federle (Broadway's Tuck Everlasting, the Nate novel series). The show, which won Outstanding Kids & Family Programming at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2020, features covers of songs from existing musicals as well as original songs.