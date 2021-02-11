Andrew Barth Feldman Will Appear on Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Andrew Barth Feldman Will Appear on Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
By Dan Meyer
Feb 11, 2021
 
Who will the Broadway favorite play at East High?
The Lion King_2019 Remake_Broadway Screening_Andrew Barth Feldman_HR.jpg
Andrew Barth Feldman Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Oui, oui, Broadway alum Andrew Barth Feldman is going back to school. The Dear Evan Hansen and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical star will appear as a French exchange student in Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

Feldman is joined by Asher Angel, along with the previously announced Derek Hough, Roman Banks, and Olivia Rose Keegan as recurring guest stars. Season 2 follows the students of East High as they prepare to mount a production of Beauty and the Beast for their spring musical.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders will all return as series regulars.

WATCH: The Stars and Creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Get Personal With Our High School Musical Quiz

HSMTMTS is created and executive produced by Tim Federle (Broadway's Tuck Everlasting, the Nate novel series). The show, which won Outstanding Kids & Family Programming at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2020, features covers of songs from existing musicals as well as original songs.

A Sneak Peek at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+

A Sneak Peek at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+

14 PHOTOS
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, and Julia Lester in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Natalie Cass
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Olivia Rodrigo and Matt Cornett in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Natalie Cass
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Olivia Rodrigo in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+
Matt Cornett in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Matt Cornett in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
Frankie A. Rodriguez in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Frankie A. Rodriguez in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
Dara Reneé and Olivia Rodrigo in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Dara Reneé and Olivia Rodrigo in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Sofia Wylie in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Olivia Rodrigo and Julia Lester in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Frankie A. Rodriguez, Sofia Wylie, and Lauryn Carino in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.