Andrew Garfield Sings Out as Jonathan Larson in New Tick, Tick...Boom! Clip

Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film adaptation of the musical, also starring Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical tick, tick...BOOM! arrives on Netflix November 19. The streaming service has just released a clip of Garfield, as the late Larson, performing a portion of the opening song, "30/90."

Watch Garfield's performance, filmed on the stage of New York Theatre Workshop (where Larson's Rent premiered Off-Broadway), below.



The year is 1990, and this man is about to turn 30.



Meet Andrew Garfield’s Jonathan Larson—an artist desperately dreaming of doing something great—in this exclusive clip of the opening song “30/90” from #TickTickBOOMmovie on Netflix November 19. pic.twitter.com/urc20wD8m0 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 10, 2021

In his directorial debut, Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda helms the project, returning to the property after performing in the musical at City Center for an Encores! Off-Center production in 2014. Also in the film's cast are Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, Mj Rodriguez, and Bradley Whitford.

Steven Levenson penned the screenplay, and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.