Andrew Garfield Sings Out as Jonathan Larson in New Tick, Tick...Boom! Clip

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Andrew Garfield Sings Out as Jonathan Larson in New Tick, Tick...Boom! Clip
By Andrew Gans
Nov 10, 2021
 
Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film adaptation of the musical, also starring Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, and Vanessa Hudgens.
in <i>Tick, Tick... BOOM!</i>
Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick... BOOM! Macall Polay/Netflix

The movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical tick, tick...BOOM! arrives on Netflix November 19. The streaming service has just released a clip of Garfield, as the late Larson, performing a portion of the opening song, "30/90."

Watch Garfield's performance, filmed on the stage of New York Theatre Workshop (where Larson's Rent premiered Off-Broadway), below.

In his directorial debut, Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda helms the project, returning to the property after performing in the musical at City Center for an Encores! Off-Center production in 2014. Also in the film's cast are Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, Mj Rodriguez, and Bradley Whitford.

Steven Levenson penned the screenplay, and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.

As previously announced, the film premieres November 10 at 2021 AFI Fest.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.