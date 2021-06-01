Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Morgan McGhee, Eric Ulloa, More Join NYC Debut of Seven Deadly Sins

The immersive theatrical experience begins previews June 22.

Broadway alums Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Morgan McGhee, Eric Ulloa, Brad Fleischer, Brandon J. Ellis, and Caitlin O’Connell have been cast in the upcoming NYC premiere of Seven Deadly Sins. Rounding out the list of performers are Tricia Alexandro, Shavanna Calder, Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton, Kahyum Kim, Bianca Norwood, and Cody Sloan.

As previously announced , the immersive theatrical experience will take place in the Meatpacking District, with previews set to begin June 22 ahead of a June 29 opening. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Much like the original run in Miami, seven playwrights will each explore one of Christianity’s biggest no-nos. Ngozi Anyanwu will write a piece centered on gluttony, while Thomas Bradshaw takes on sloth, MJ Kaufman pride, Moisés Kaufman greed, Jeffrey LaHoste envy, Ming Peiffer wrath, and Bess Wohl lust.

Moisés Kaufman also directs the production, with a creative team including scenic and environmental designer David Rockwell, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Yuki Link, sound designer Tyler Kieffer, dramaturg Amy Marie Seidel, and casting director Victor Vazquez. Additional set design for “Greed” is by Christopher and Justin Swader.

In the show, audiences explore the perils and pleasures of the sins in groups as they rotate through a series of staged storefront windows to experience seven world premiere short plays performed behind glass and heard through provided disposable earbuds. A pre-show bar named Purgatory will open 30 minutes prior to curtain for each performance and serve as the official starting point for audiences.

To maintain COVID-19 safety, ticket holders will be socially distanced, and masks are required. Actors stand behind a glass barrier to isolate themselves from the other actors, the audience, and production staff.

Originally conceived by Michel Hausmann, Seven Deadly Sins is presented by Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live, in association with Miami New Drama and in partnership with the Meatpacking District Business Improvement District.