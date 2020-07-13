Andrew Lippa Joins Us Live to Answer Your Questions

The Tony-nominated composer will discuss creating The Wild Party, The Addams Family and more at 1 PM ET.

Andrew Lippa goes live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 13. The Tony-nominated composer will answer questions about writing Big Fish, The Addams Family, The Wild Party, and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to watch on demand following the live stream. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Lippa, click here. You might see Lippa answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), Scott Ellis (July 27), and Conor McPherson (July 29).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.