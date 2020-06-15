Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jonathan Groff, More Join 2020 Virtual International Thespian Festival Lineup

The first online edition of the week-long celebration of high school theatre kicks off June 22.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jonathan Groff, and Susan Blackwell have joined the lineup for the 2020 Virtual International Thespian Festival. The Tony-winning Cats and Phantom of the Opera composer will share insider tips and inspiration with students. Blackwell will host a video podcast especially for ITF, with a special guest appearance from Groff.

The festival will run online June 22–26.

Also joining the lineup are NY1 journalist Frank DiLella, who will host the closing showcase of the Thespy Awards on Stars in the House; and Tony-winning Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hadestown sound designer Nevin Steinberg. High school student Playon Patrick, who recently made waves introducing President Barack Obama at a virtual town hall with a spoken word poem about being Black in America, will introduce Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with a new poem written for ITF.

These names join a previously-announced roster of Broadway favorites making appearances at ITF, including SIX star Brittany Mack, Aladdin's Michael James Scott, Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, Tina Fey, and Tony winner Laura Benanti.

Newly held online due to the current health crisis, 2020 Virtual International Thespian Festival programming will be the most accessible in the festival's history. All are invited to attend, and all programming will be available to watch on demand for 90 days with an all-access pass. Registration is currently open.