Andrew Lloyd Webber to Provide Live Audio Commentary During Cats Streaming Event

The 1998 filmed production, starring Elaine Paige, Ken Page, and Jacob Brent, heads to YouTube May 15.

Andrew Lloyd Webber will offer live audio commentary for the upcoming stream of Cats, the composer announced May 14 (watch the video above). Two streams will be available: one with the live commentary and one without. Lloyd Webber dedicates the presentation to his cat, Mika, who recently passed away.

As previously reported, Cats will be available to stream via the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On May 15 at 2 PM ET for 48 hours. Playbill will also host a live watch party that day at 7 PM ET; join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #JellicleBall.

Returning to the Cats stage as Grizabella for the 1998 presentation was Elaine Paige, who originated the role in the West End. Ken Page also returned as Old Deuteronomy after originating the role on Broadway. Among those joining the pair are John Mills as Gus the Theatre Cat, Bryn Walters as Macavity, and Jacob Brent as Mistoffelees.

The musical follows the May 8–10 streaming of By Jeeves; The Shows Must Go On has also already aired Andrew Lloyd Webber—The Royal Albert Hall Celebration, the 2011 Australian production of Love Never Dies, the 25th anniversary presentation of The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and the 2012 U.K. arena tour production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Throughout the streams, donations are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The musical re-broadcasts are made possible through permission by Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.

