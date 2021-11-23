Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, More Earn 2022 Grammy Nominations

Six cast recordings are up for Best Musical Theater Album at the 64th annual ceremony.

The six nominees for Best Musical Theater Album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards have been revealed.

Earning nominations November 23 were the albums for Broadway's Girl From the North Country, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella (currently playing London's West End), the world premiere recording of Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers, Les Miserables: The Staged Concert, Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, and the The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

The composers and lyricists of the new scores, along with the producers, were included in the nominations. See below for the full list of individual nomination recipients in the category.

Additional nominees from the theatre world include the soundtracks for In The Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, and the Schmigadoon! pilot (in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category) and David Byrne’s American Utopia for Best Music Film.

The Best Song Written for Visual Media category is full of theatre names this year, including Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for “Agatha All Along” from Wandavision, Carole King and Jennifer Hudson for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth for “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for "All I Know So Far" from P!nk: All I Know So Far (they share the nomination with the pop star).

Elsewhere, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” from Cole Porter's oft-revived musical Anything Goes, received a nod for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video. The song came off of Love for Sale, which is nominated for Best Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. The pair performed a live concert celebrating their new collaboration at Radio City Music Hall earlier this year. Plus, Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical co-orchestrator Charlie Rosen is nominated (with Jake Silverman) in Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Meta Knight’s Revenge” from Kirby Superstar.

The 64th annual ceremony will be held January 31, 2022, and air on CBS.

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Producers: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber, and Greg Wells

Composer: Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyricist: David Zippel

Burt Bacharach And Steven Sater's Some Lovers

Producers: Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman, and Steven Sater

Composer: Burt Bacharach

Lyricist: Steven Sater

Girl From The North Country

Producers: Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson, and Dean Sharenow

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Producers: Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon, and Stephen Metcalfe

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots

Producers: Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri, and Stephen Schwartz

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Producer: Emily Bear

Composers/Lyricists: Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear