Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella Musical Pushes Back West End Start Date

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Musical Pushes Back West End Start Date
By Dan Meyer
Mar 05, 2020
 
Emerald Fennell's take on the fairy tale, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, was initially scheduled to begin in London in September.
The start date of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical has been pushed back to October 9 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London. Performances were originally slated to begin in September. Opening night is now set for October 28.

“The show will go on sale next week as planned...but I feel that this later opening date is wise,” says Webber. “Full scale pre-rehearsals of Cinderella will take place with our leading actors, as planned, throughout this month.”

Cinderella stars Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Les Misérables) in the title role, with Laurence Connor (Miss Saigon) directing the production. Connor and Webber have collaborated before, with Connor helming the recent revival (and upcoming summer engagement) of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, as well as School of Rock in 2015.

Cinderella features an updated story and book by Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve, Promising Young Woman) with lyrics by David Zippel (City of Angels). Also attached to the project is Broadway choreographer JoAnn Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock). Additional members of the cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

