Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Musical, Starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Begins Performances June 25

The fairy tale gets a contemporary update with a book by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell.

The London premiere of the new Cinderella musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Zippel, and Emerald Fennell begins previews June 25 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End. As previously announced, the show will be performed at 50 percent capacity, for now, despite Lloyd Webber's protestations.

The composer (alongside fellow megaproducers Cameron Mackintosh and Sonia Friedman) is now actually suing the U.K. government to release findings from the Events Research Program after Step 4 of the country's reopening roadmap was recently pushed back to July.

The contemporary take on the fairy tale stars Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers the Musical, Les Misérables) in the title role. Joining her are Olivier nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Murder Ballad) as the Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Olivier winner Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) as The Queen, Georgina Castle (Mamma Mia!) and Laura Baldwin (Waitress) as Cinderella’s stepsisters, and Gloria Onitiri (Hadestown) as The Godmother.

Rounding out the cast are Also joining the cast are Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Vinny Coyle, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Georgina Onuorah (who will play the role of Cinderella at certain performances), Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Sam Robinson, Giovanni Spano, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, and Matthieu Vinetot.

Cinderella features an updated story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Fennell, with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Zippel. Also attached to the project are director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnn Hunter, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and co-musical supervisor John Rigby.