Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Musical, Starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Opens July 14

The fairy tale gets a contemporary update with a book by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell.

The London premiere of the new Cinderella musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Zippel, and Emerald Fennell opens July 14 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End after beginning previews June 25.

The contemporary take on the fairy tale stars Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers the Musical, Les Misérables) in the title role. Joining her are Olivier nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Murder Ballad) as the Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Olivier winner Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) as The Queen, Georgina Castle (Mamma Mia!) and Laura Baldwin (Waitress) as Cinderella’s stepsisters, and Gloria Onitiri (Hadestown) as The Godmother.

Rounding out the cast are Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Vinny Coyle, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Georgina Onuorah (who will play the role of Cinderella at certain performances), Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Sam Robinson, Giovanni Spano, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, and Matthieu Vinetot.

WATCH: London Gay Men's Chorus Performs 'Marry For Love' From New Cinderella Musical

Cinderella features an updated story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Fennell (who recently scored an Emmy nod for her performance in Season 3 of The Crown), with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Zippel.

The creative team also includes director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnn Hunter, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and co-musical supervisor John Rigby.

READ: How the Pandemic Inspired JoAnn M. Hunter to Create a New Waltz for Cinderella

As previously announced, the show is currently performed at 50 percent capacity, despite Lloyd Webber's protestations. The composer (alongside fellow megaproducers Cameron Mackintosh and Sonia Friedman) is suing the U.K. government to release findings from the Events Research Program after Step 4 of the country's reopening road map was pushed back to July.