Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Suspends West End Run Until February 2022

Society of London Theatre does not anticipate a full-scale industry shutdown, echoing remarks recently made by The Broadway League.

The West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has suspended all performances through February 9, 2022, due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The production says that it will keep the situation under constant review and are committed to returning sooner if circumstances improve.

The musical, which began previews June 25 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and officially opened on August 18, features an updated story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell, with music by Webber and lyrics by David Zippel.

Webber, who briefly battled with U.K. government regulations as theatre in London began to reopen this summer, issued a statement in support of the temporary closure. "Sadly, this is the right thing to do, not just for the safety of our cast, musicians and backstage crew, but for the quality of the show we give our audiences who travel long distances and make significant investments to come and see us," he said.

A December 21 statement from Society of London Theatre stressed that it does not anticipate a full shutdown, echoing similar recent remarks from Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. "We want to say to you, our audiences, that we are so grateful to all who continue to champion our theatres and help our industry survive, providing a lifeline to the countless talented performers and staff around the country working tirelessly to keep the curtain raised," the U.K. organization said.

The statement continues: "During this festive period—always a crucial time for the health of our industry—we urge the public to keep booking tickets if they are able to do and enjoy some much-needed respite in these difficult times. Our theatres are operating under industry-wide See it Safely measures, and full refunds or exchanges will always be offered if a performance is canceled."