Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock Musical Will Launch New U.K. Tour in 2021

By Andrew Gans
Feb 27, 2020
 
The tour will kick off at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre in February 2021.
Alex Brightman and the children of <i>School of Rock - The Musical</i>
Alex Brightman and the children of School of Rock - The Musical Matthew Murphy

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical adaptation of School of Rock will launch a new U.K. and Ireland tour in 2021, kicking off February 13 at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre.

The tour will subsequently play His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen; King’s Theatre, Glasgow; Edinburgh Playhouse; New Wimbledon Theatre; Regent Theatre, Ipswich; Wales Millenium Centre; Milton Keynes; Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin; Grand Theatre, Leeds; Theatre Royal, Newcastle; Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield; Bournemouth Pavilion; Palace Theatre, Manchester; Hull New Theatre; Theatre Royal, Plymouth; Bristol Hippodrome; Regent Theatre, Stoke; Mayflower Theatre, Southampton; Congress Theatre, Eastbourne; Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury; Norwich Theatre Royal; Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton; New Victoria Theatre, Woking; Orchard Theatre, Dartford; Cliffs Pavilion, Southend; Liverpool Empire; Royal & Derngate, Northampton; Venue Cymru, Llandudno; Sunderland Empire; and New Oxford Theatre, where it will conclude January 1, 2022.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

School of Rock opened in the U.K. at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre) in November 2016. The musical had previously opened on Broadway December 6, 2015, at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it continued through January 2019. The Broadway production was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater), Best Book (Julian Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman).

Based on the film of the same name, School of Rock features new music written by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes. It is directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M.Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick-Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

David Ian Productions produces the upcoming tour.

First Look at Alex Brightman, Sierra Boggess and The Cast of School of Rock

First Look at Alex Brightman, Sierra Boggess and The Cast of School of Rock

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock – The Musical, which started previews Nov. 9 at the Winter Garden Theatre, will have its Broadway premiere Dec. 6. Here is a look at the production.

Alex Brightman and cast
Alex Brightman and cast Matthew Murphy
Alex Brightman and cast Matthew Murphy
Alex Brightman and cast Matthew Murphy
Sierra Boggess Matthew Murphy
Alex Brightman and Sierra Boggess Matthew Murphy
Alex Brightman, Dante Melucci and Evie Dolan Matthew Murphy
Alex Brightman and cast Matthew Murphy
Sierra Boggess and cast Matthew Murphy
The Cast Matthew Murphy
Evie Dolan, Alex Brightman and Brandon Niederauer Matthew Murphy
