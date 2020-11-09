Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson to Star in Movie Adaptation of Tony-Winning Oslo

Bartlett Sher will direct the HBO project after helming the Lincoln Center Theater production.

After winning the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play, J.T. Rogers’ Oslo is making its way from stage to screen, with stage and screen favorites Andrew Scott (a recent Oliver winner) and Ruth Wilson in tow.

The HBO film adaptation is currently shooting in Prague, according to Deadline. As reported on the day of the Broadway production’s official opening, Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs, marking his feature film debut.

In addition to Scott (Fleabag) and Wilson (King Lear), the cast will include The Band’s Visit alum Sasson Gabai, Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch, Igal Naor, Dov Glickman, Rotem Keinan, Itzik Cohen, and Tobias Zilliacus.

The historical drama opens the doors on the secret peace talks that took place between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in Norway in 1993. After its Off-Broadway premiere and Broadway transfer (both at Lincoln Center Theater), the Sher-directed production opened at London's National Theatre and eventually the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End .

Oslo is expected to premiere next year. Marc Platt serves as executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko, and David Litvak.

