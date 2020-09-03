Andrew Scott-Led World Premiere of Three Kings Begins September 3

London News   Andrew Scott-Led World Premiere of Three Kings Begins September 3
By Dan Meyer
Sep 03, 2020
 
The new play by Stephen Beresford will be live streamed from the Old Vic stage.
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott Kevin Cummins

The world premiere of Three Kings, starring Olivier and Emmy nominee Andrew Scott, begins September 3. The solo show will be streamed live directly from the stage as part of the London theatre's Old Vic: In Camera programming, available to watch around the world via Zoom.

The monologue play by Stephen Beresford was written specifically for the Fleabag favorite, who performs against the backdrop of the Old Vic's empty auditorium. Artistic Director Matthew Warchus helms the production with associate director Katy Rudd.

In Three Kings, Scott stars as Patrick. At eight years old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of "The Three Kings." Years later, Patrick traces the events of his father’s life and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments, and audacious self-delusion.

Originally scheduled for July, the production was delayed twice due to the stage and film star requiring an minor surgical procedure.

For tickets and to learn more, visit OldVicTheatre.com.

Present Laughter at London's Old Vic

Present Laughter at London's Old Vic

16 PHOTOS
Andrew Scott and Indira Varma
Andrew Scott and Indira Varma Manuel Harlan
Present Laughter_Old Vic_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Suzie Toase Manuel Harlan
Present Laughter_Old Vic_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Present Laughter Manuel Harlan
Present Laughter_Old Vic_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Sophie Thompson Manuel Harlan
Present Laughter_Old Vic_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Present Laughter Manuel Harlan
Present Laughter_Old Vic_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Luke Thallon Manuel Harlan
Present Laughter_Old Vic_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Joshua Hill Manuel Harlan
Present Laughter_Old Vic_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Kitty Archer Manuel Harlan
Present Laughter_Old Vic_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Indira Varma Manuel Harlan
Present Laughter_Old Vic_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Indira Varma Manuel Harlan
