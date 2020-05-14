Andy Karl and Orfeh: Legally Bound Concert Streams May 14

The Feinstein’s/54 Below performance was filmed in January 2020.

A concert recording of Andy Karl and Orfeh: Legally Bound at Feinstein’s/54 Below streamsMay 14 at 6:30 PM. The pair returned to the venue in January 2020 for an encore of their fan-favorite show. Check it out above or on YouTube. The stream is only available during the broadcast’s running time.

In this concert, the Broadway power couple offers a sexy and funny performance as they sing through a collection of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and showtunes.

The title Legally Bound comes from the steamy on-stage chemistry in Legally Blonde, when Orfeh played Paulette (earning a Tony nomination for her performance) and Karl the UPS Man. More recently, the pair starred in Pretty Woman: The Musical with Karl as Edward and Orfeh as Kit De Luca.

READ: How Orfeh and Andy Karl's Passion Caught Fire During Saturday Night Fever

Orfeh and three-time Tony nominee Karl (Rocky, Groundhog Day) are joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band; Charles Randolph-Wright directs.

