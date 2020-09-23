Andy Karl, Richard H. Blake, More Jersey Boys Alums Pay Tribute to Tommy DeVito

The founding member of The Four Seasons died September 21 at 92.

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons depicted in the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, died September 21 following complications with COVID-19. He was 92 years old.

Mr. DeVito played guitar and offered baritone vocals in the band. He was the first to perform with frontman Frankie Valli, as part of the pre-Seasons band The Variatones (eventually renamed The Four Lovers). The group eventually evolved to their lasting namesake, with Bob Gaudio and the late Nick Massi completing the quartet.

His life—from career success to debt complications and run-ins with loan sharks—was depicted in the Broadway musical, which opened on Broadway in 2005 following a world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse. The following year, Christian Hoff won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Mr. DeVito. The musical won three other Tonys that night, including Best Musical.

Among the numerous stage favorites to have played Mr. DeVito over the years (on Broadway throughout its 11-year run, on tour, and an Off-Broadway run at New World Stages) are Tony nominee Andy Karl, Richard H. Blake, and Nicolas Dromard. Take a look below as alums of the role paid tribute to Mr. DeVito on social media.

