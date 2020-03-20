Angela Lansbury, Samuel L. Jackson, Alicia Keys, More Featured in Miracle on 42nd Street Documentary

The film is a 2020 NY Emmy Awards nominee in the Documentary category.

Alice Elliott's Miracle on 42nd Street, a 2020 NY Emmy Awards nominee in the Documentary category, is now on DVD and will soon be available to stream.

The film, winner of Best Feature Documentary at the Franklin International Independent Film Festival, chronicles the history and impact of the Manhattan Plaza apartment complex in New York City. Starting with the facilities’ commercial failure in the mid-1970s, the story recounts how the buildings were re-purposed as subsidized housing for people who worked in the performing arts. Artists who have lived in the complex include Jane Alexander, Marge Champion, Larry David, Patrick Dempsey, Giancarlo Esposito, Donald Faison, Tom Fontana, Dexter Gordon, Gloria Graham, Terrence Howard, Alicia Keys, Angela Lansbury, Thomas Meehan, Alan Menken, Mickey Rourke, Christian Slater, John Spencer, Martha Swope, Jack Warden, Jim Vallely, and Tennessee Williams.

The film, which makes a compelling case for the value of both subsidized housing for artists and supporting the arts in America, features on-camera interviews with Keys, Howard, Faison, David, Samuel L. Jackson, Lansbury, and more.

The film, which had its PBS premiere in December 2018, was produced by Mary Jo Slater, Lisa Shreve, Alice Elliot, Erika Lockridge, Joanne Storkan, Nancy Perkins, Cindy Cowan, Cindy Bond, Eric Small, and executive-produced by Ken Aguado.