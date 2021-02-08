Angels in America, Starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, Now Available to Stream

By Andrew Gans
Feb 08, 2021
 
The Marianne Elliott-helmed staging earned an Olivier Award for its National Theatre run in London before transferring to Broadway, winning the 2018 Tony for Best Revival of a Play.
Andrew Garfield in <i>Angels in America</i>
Andrew Garfield in Angels in America Helen Maybanks

The National Theatre's filmed productions of Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika have been added to its streaming service, National Theatre at Home.

Filmed for National Theatre Live in the Lyttelton in 2017, the Olivier-winning production of Tony Kushner’s two-part play is directed by Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse). The cast is led by Andrew Garfield (the upcoming Tick, Tick...BOOM! film), Denise Gough (Paula), Nathan Lane (The Producers), James McArdle (Ammonite), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Susan Brown (It’s A Sin), and Russell Tovey (Looking).

Angels_In_America_Part_2_London_Production_Photo__3. Nathan Lane (Roy Cohn) in AngelsInAmerica Perestroika photo by Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Nathan Lane Helen Maybanks

The production subsequently transferred to Broadway in 2018, winning Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play and actors Lane and Garfield. (Lee Pace replaced Tovey as Joseph Pitt.)

Also launching on the platform: Polly Findlay’s 2012 contemporary staging of Antigone with Christopher Eccleston (Thor) and Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), and National Theatre Director Rufus Norris’ 2014 production of David Hare's Behind the Beautiful Forevers, based on the book by Katherine Boo and starring Meera Syal (The Split).

National Theatre at Home now has 16 productions to stream, including Medea with Helen McCrory and Michaela Coel, Mosquitoes with Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams, Phèdre with Helen Mirren and Dominic Cooper, the Young Vic’s Yerma with Billie Piper, and Othello with Adrian Lester and Rory Kinnear.

Visit NTatHome.com.

First Look at Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane in Angels in America

First Look at Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane in Angels in America

The National Theatre's new production of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning play will be presented in May 2017.

5 PHOTOS
Angels_In_America_Production_Photos_London_2017__01_HR.jpg
Denise Gough Jason Bell
Angels_In_America_Production_Photos_London_2017__02_HR.jpg
Nathan Lane Jason Bell
Angels_In_America_Production_Photos_London_2017__03_HR.jpg
Andrew Garfield Jason Bell
Angels_In_America_Production_Photos_London_2017__04_HR.jpg
James McArdle Jason Bell
Angels_In_America_Production_Photos_London_2017__05_HR.jpg
Russell Tovey Jason Bell
