Angels in America, Starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, Now Available to Stream

The Marianne Elliott-helmed staging earned an Olivier Award for its National Theatre run in London before transferring to Broadway, winning the 2018 Tony for Best Revival of a Play.

The National Theatre's filmed productions of Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika have been added to its streaming service, National Theatre at Home.

Filmed for National Theatre Live in the Lyttelton in 2017, the Olivier-winning production of Tony Kushner’s two-part play is directed by Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse). The cast is led by Andrew Garfield (the upcoming Tick, Tick...BOOM! film), Denise Gough (Paula), Nathan Lane (The Producers), James McArdle (Ammonite), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Susan Brown (It’s A Sin), and Russell Tovey (Looking).

The production subsequently transferred to Broadway in 2018, winning Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play and actors Lane and Garfield. (Lee Pace replaced Tovey as Joseph Pitt.)

Also launching on the platform: Polly Findlay’s 2012 contemporary staging of Antigone with Christopher Eccleston (Thor) and Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), and National Theatre Director Rufus Norris’ 2014 production of David Hare's Behind the Beautiful Forevers, based on the book by Katherine Boo and starring Meera Syal (The Split).

National Theatre at Home now has 16 productions to stream, including Medea with Helen McCrory and Michaela Coel, Mosquitoes with Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams, Phèdre with Helen Mirren and Dominic Cooper, the Young Vic’s Yerma with Billie Piper, and Othello with Adrian Lester and Rory Kinnear.

Visit NTatHome.com.

