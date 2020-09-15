Anika Noni Rose Joins Upcoming Netflix Series Maid

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Anika Noni Rose Joins Upcoming Netflix Series Maid
By Dan Meyer
Sep 15, 2020
 
The Tony winner will star opposite Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson.
Classic Stage Company Gala_2019_Anika Noni Rose_HR.JPG
Anika Noni Rose Gregory Pace

Tony winner Anika Noni Rose has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming series Maid. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same title, the series explores poverty in America.

Deadline reports Rose will play Regina, a highly successful family lawyer who hires Alex (played by series lead Margaret Qualley) as a housekeeper. A wealthy perfectionist and hard-worker, Regina seems on paper to have everything she wants— but there’s more to her than what Alex initially thinks. The cast also includes Nick Robinson.

Maid is being developed by writer Molly Smith Metzler, John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television. A release date has yet to be announced.

Rose was last seen on Broadway in 2014 in A Raisin in the Sun, for which she earned a Tony nomination. The performer won a Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony for Caroline, or Change in 2004. More recently, she appeared in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and Amazon’s Them: Covenant.

From Caroline, or Change to Carmen Jones: Look Back at the Performances of Anika Noni Rose

From Caroline, or Change to Carmen Jones: Look Back at the Performances of Anika Noni Rose

Rose is a Tony Award winner for her performance in Caroline, or Change in 2004.

27 PHOTOS
Ronnell Bey, Mandy Gonzalez, Anika Noni Rose, and Judy Kuhn in <i>Eli&#39;s Comin&#39;</i>
Ronnell Bey, Mandy Gonzalez, Anika Noni Rose, and Judy Kuhn in Eli's Comin' Carol Rosegg
in <i>Eli&#39;s Comin&#39;</i>
Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kuhn, Anika Noni Rose, and Ronnell Bey in Eli's Comin' Carol Rosegg
Chandra Wilson, Tonya Pinkins and Anika Noni Rose in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Chandra Wilson, Tonya Pinkins, and Anika Noni Rose in Caroline, or Change Photo by Michael Daniel
Lillias White (l.) and Anika Noni Rose in a scene from the Encores! production of <i>Purlie</i>
Lillias White and Anika Noni Rose in the Encores! production of Purlie Photo by Joan Marcus
Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, and Jennifer Hudson in the film version of <i>Dreamgirls </i>
Anika Noni Rose, Beyoncé Knowles, and Jennifer Hudson in the film version of Dreamgirls Dreamworks SKG
Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose in
Anika Noni Rose in the film version of Dreamgirls Dreamworks SKG
Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, and Jennifer Hudson in the film version of <i>Dreamgirls </i>
Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles, and Anika Noni Rose in the film version of Dreamgirls Dreamworks SKG
Anika Noni Rose and Terrence Howard in <i>Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.</i>
Anika Noni Rose and Terrence Howard in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Joan Marcus
Cat star Anika Noni Rose.
Anika Noni Rose in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Joan Marcus
Terrence Howard as Brick and Anika Noni Rose in <i>Cat on a Hot Tin Roof</i>
Terrence Howard as Brick and Anika Noni Rose in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.