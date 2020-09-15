Anika Noni Rose Joins Upcoming Netflix Series Maid

The Tony winner will star opposite Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson.

Tony winner Anika Noni Rose has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming series Maid. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same title, the series explores poverty in America.

Deadline reports Rose will play Regina, a highly successful family lawyer who hires Alex (played by series lead Margaret Qualley) as a housekeeper. A wealthy perfectionist and hard-worker, Regina seems on paper to have everything she wants— but there’s more to her than what Alex initially thinks. The cast also includes Nick Robinson.

Maid is being developed by writer Molly Smith Metzler, John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television. A release date has yet to be announced.

Rose was last seen on Broadway in 2014 in A Raisin in the Sun, for which she earned a Tony nomination. The performer won a Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony for Caroline, or Change in 2004. More recently, she appeared in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and Amazon’s Them: Covenant.

