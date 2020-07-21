Animated Musical Spellbound, With Score by Alan Menken, Sets Release Date

By Olivia Clement
Jul 21, 2020
 
The film reunites Menken with Beauty and the Beast's Linda Woolverton, who is writing the film with Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, and lyricist Glenn Slater.
The new animated musical film Spellbound will be released in theatres November 2022, according to The Wrap. The previously announced feature film, which follows a young girl's attempts to break a spell on her kingdom, will feature a score by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin).

Helmed by Shrek director Vicky Jenson, Spellbound reunites Menken with Beauty and the Beast Tony nominee Linda Woolverton, who is writing the screenplay with Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin (Mulan), as well as frequent collaborator, Tony-nominated lyricist Glenn Slater (A Bronx Tale The Musical, Sister Act). Chris Montan was previously announced as the music producer, and Shrek producer David Lipman has reportedly joined the project.

Spellbound is a co-production from Skydance Animation and Paramount Pictures.

