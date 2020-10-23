Animated Over the Moon, Featuring Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ken Jeong, More, Lands on Netflix October 23

The new movie includes original songs by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park.

Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) lend their voices to the new animated film Over the Moon, which arrives on Netflix October 23. Watch the trailer above.

Directed by Oscar winner Glen Keane, the movie also features voice performances from Cathy Ang, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, and Sandra Oh. Audrey Wells penned the screenplay; John Kahrs is the co-director.

The film has songs by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (KPOP) with a score by Oscar winner Steven Price.

In Over the Moon, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou produce with executive producers Janet Yang, Glen Keane, Ruigang Li, Frank Zhu, and Thomas Hui.

A soundtrack to the film, with songs performed by Soo, Miles, Ang, and more, is available to listen here.



