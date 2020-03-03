Anita Gillette to Star in The Glass Menagerie Musical Adaptation Blue Roses

York Theatre Company will present the one-night-only concert presentation.

Stage and screen veteran Anita Gillette will play Amanda Wingfield in a concert presentation of Blue Roses, a musical adaptation of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie. The performance will take place April 6 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's as part of the organization's 50th anniversary season.

Austin Pendleton will direct the concert, with composer Nancy Ford music directing. Joining Gillette are Piper Goodeve as Laura, Howard McGillin as Tom, and Jeff Kready as Jim O'Connor.

Blue Roses, co-written by Ford and librettist Mimi Turque, was presented in 2009 as part of the York's Developmental Reading Series and subsequently played Dallas' Lyric Stage in 2014.

As previously reported, Gillette will be honored at the 34th annual MAC Awards later this month, receiving the Manhattan Association of Cabarets' Lifetime Achievement Award.

For tickets and more information, visit YorkTheatre.org.