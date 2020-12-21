Ann Dowd Will Star in a Virtual Reading of A Doll’s House, Part 2

The Emmy winner will be joined by her family to perform the Lucas Hnath play.

Emmy winner Ann Dowd and her family will perform a virtual reading of Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2. The Penguin Repertory Theatre benefit begins streaming December 26 at 8 PM ET and will be available to view through December 30.

The comedy picks up several years after Ibsen's A Doll’s House as Nora returns home to her husband and children—those she left to pursue her own happiness. Now, she must reconnect with the people she closed the door on to maintain her livelihood.

Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale) plays Nora with daughter Emily Arancio as Emmy, husband Lawrence Arancio as Torvald, and Angelina Fiordellisi as Anne Marie. Penguin Rep Artistic Director Joe Brancato directs.

Rounding out the creative team are production manager Michael Herwitz and technical director Max Silverman, who also provides original music.