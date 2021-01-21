Ann Harada, Frenchie Davis, Nick Adams, More Set for Gay Men's Chorus' Harmony Concert

The annual Valentine's Day-themed fundraiser will stream on Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars in the House.

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall's annual Valentine's Day-themed benefit concert, Harmony, will be presented virtually February 13 at 8 PM ET as part of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's fundraising series, Stars in the House.

The free, hour-long concert will reunite guests stars and honorees from past galas as well as new artists, including Nick Adams (Falsettos), Frenchie Davis (Rent), Sidney DuPont (Beautiful), Henry Gottfried (Waitress), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), DJ Lady Bunny, Marla Louissaint (Beautiful), John Tartaglia (Avenue Q), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Tyler Whitman (Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York).

Viewers can also expect celebrity interviews, silent auction prizes, musical memories, and more to support the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

For more information, click here.

