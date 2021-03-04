Ann Reinking Scholarship Established to Aid Early Career Dancers

toggle menu
toggle search form
Education News   Ann Reinking Scholarship Established to Aid Early Career Dancers
By Logan Culwell-Block
Mar 04, 2021
 
Off The Lane will offer an annual grant to a young dancer moving to New York City.
Ann Reinking
Ann Reinking Shutterstock

Arts outreach organization Off The Lane has established The Ann Reinking Scholarship, taking a cue from the late Broadway performer and choreographer's own life story and offering a $5,000 grant to a young dancer moving to New York City. The funds will help them in their artistic endeavors, much as Reinking herself traveled cross-country from Seattle to start her own career.

Reinking would go on to become a confidant and romantic partner of director-choreographer Bob Fosse, making star turns on stage in Chicago and Sweet Charity among others, choreographing the former's long-running Broadway revival herself in Fosse's style and winning a Tony Award. Reinking passed away in December 2020.

The scholarship will be open to dancers of all disciplines, including Broadway, modern, jazz, and ballet, with the first award scheduled to be given in November. Submissions will be accepted beginning in May.

"I believe Annie would have loved having her name on the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program," says Reinking's husband and scholarship advisory board member Peter Talbert. "Like so many young dancers coming to New York, she struggled to find a foothold in a strange city. Short of money and friends, Annie persevered and found her way forward, thanks to some helping hands. This program will offer others following in her footsteps that helping hand, to ensure that they can succeed in their desire to make their dream come true. That’s a legacy worthy of her name and reputation."

Joining Talbert on the scholarship's advisory board will be Hinton Battle, Gregory Butler, Gary Chryst, Mindy Cooper, Dylis Croman, Charlotte d'Amboise, Erzebet-Liz Foldi, Joel Grey, Marilu Henner, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune, William Whitener, and Chris Reinking Stuart.

For more information on The Ann Reinking Scholarship and Off The Lane's other programs, visit OffTheLane.org.

A Celebration of Tony and Olivier Award Winner Ann Reinking on the Stage

A Celebration of Tony and Olivier Award Winner Ann Reinking on the Stage

26 PHOTOS
1972_Kathryn Doby, Ann Reinking, John Rubinstein & Jennifer Nairn-Smith in a scene fr. the Broadway musical Pippin_Martha Swope.jpg
Kathryn Doby, Ann Reinking, John Rubinstein, and Jennifer Nairn-Smith in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1974_Ann Reinking and John Mineo in the stage production Over Here_ Credit Friedman.jpg
Ann Reinking and John Mineo in Over Here Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
April Shawhan, Ann Reinking, and Marilu Henner in <i>Over Here!</i>
April Shawhan, Ann Reinking, and Marilu Henner in Over Here!
Joel Grey
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in rehearsal for Goodtime Charley
1975_Ann Reinking in Goodtime Charley, 1975 Feb. 20_Kenn Duncan 2.jpg
Ann Reinking and cast in Goodtime Charley Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking in Goodtime Charley, 1975 Feb. 20_Kenn Duncan.jpg
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in Goodtime Charley Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking, Joel Grey in the stage production Goodtime Charley, 1975 Feb. 20_Kenn Duncan.jpg
Ann Reinking, Joel Grey, and cast of Goodtime Charley Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart in publicity shot fr. the Broadway production of the musical Chicago_Martha Swope.jpg
Ann Reinking in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart & Lenora Nemetz as Velma Kelly in publicity shot fr. the Broadway production of the musical Chicago_Martha Swope.jpg
Ann Reinking and Lenora Nemetz in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Alaina Reed as Matron Mama Morton & Lenora Nemetz as Velma Kelly in publicity shot fr. the Broadway production of the musical Chicago_Martha Swope.jpg
Ann Reinking, Alaina Reed, and Lenora Nemetz in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Education News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.