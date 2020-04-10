Annabel Oakes Tapped to Write and EP Grease: Rydell High on HBO Max

The Atypical and Awkward writer will pen the pilot for the spinoff series.

Writer and producer Annabel Oakes will pen the pilot episode of HBO Max’s upcoming series Grease: Rydell High.

Deadline reports Oakes will also serve as an executive producer of the show. This isn’t the writer’s first time tackling teen storylines—Oakes has penned scripts for Atypical and Awkward., in addition to producing the musical finale of Transparent.

The previously reported series will be a part of the new HBO streaming service launching May 2020, but a release date for Grease: Rydell High has not been set. The show will be set in the ‘50s, combining original music and songs from that time period. It’s unclear which characters from the musical will return to the series, but producers have stated fans can expect both familiar and new names in the show.

Grease! started on Broadway in 1972 before Paramount released the 1978 movie starring Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny. A cult sequel came four years later. In 2016, Fox aired Grease: Live starring Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit.

