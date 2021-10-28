Annaleigh Ashford Brings Broadway to B Positive Theme Song

Season two of the CBS sitcom is getting a musical theater glow-up.

The CBS sitcom B Positive is back for a second season, and the show is finally absorbing some of its leading lady's Broadway energy.

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots, Sunday in the Park With George) stars as Gina, a reformed party girl who volunteers to donate her kidney to an old high school acquaintance, Drew (Thomas Middleditch). Throughout season one, Gina works as a driver for a senior-citizens' van, but in the season two premiere (spoiler alert), she becomes owner of the Valley Hills Retirement Home. And with this change of financial circumstance for our main character comes a spruce for B Positive's main titles.

The series has always featured a catchy theme song, but beginning with tonight's episode, Ashford will be the one singing the tune with Broadway flare and retirement home-themed glitz. Take a look at the show's new intro above.

Season two of B Positive will also feature an exciting ensemble of retirement home residents (with extensive Broadway credentials), including Linda Lavin, Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Priscilla Lopez, and Jim Beaver.

B Positive is created by Marco Pennette and executive produced Chuck Lorre for Warner Bros. Television. The show airs new episodes on Thursdays at 9:30pm ET on CBS.

