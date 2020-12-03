Annaleigh Ashford, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Michael Urie, More Set for New York Theatre Workshop's Holiday Follies

The Off-Broadway venue will also launch its NYTW Digital Archive.

New York Theatre Workshop's holiday variety show, Holiday Follies, will be presented virtually December 16 at 7 PM ET.

Set to appear are Annaleigh Ashford, Nabiyah Be, Brandy Clark, Marshall L. Davis, Jr., Jake Dupree, Bridget Everett, Lisa Stephen Friday, Addalie Burns and Luke Hawkins, Daniel and Patrick Lazour, Gian Perez, Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Adrian Stevens and Sean Snyder, Michael Urie, Bruce Vilanch, More Zmin, Michael Cerveris and Loose Cattle, and Kinder HSPVA’s Mariachi Los Pasajeros.

The evening is written by NYTW Tow Playwright-in-Residence and 2020-2021 Artistic Instigator Victor I. Cazares; Kevin Cahoon directs.

Audiences can expect festive holiday classics, dance (both nice and naughty) and some Follies fun. Tickets are $10 and available at NYTW.org.

In related news, the Off-Broadway venue will launch its NYTW Digital Archive, which will include a work-in-process sneak preview of Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby’s The Talking Circles for NYTW Members and Repeat Defenders, December 16. Redbone and Whitby’s vision is to create a song cycle that is set during the pandemic summers of 1920 and 2020 in New York City.

Other projects that will be available to stream via the archive include What the Hell is a Republic, Anyway?; The Seagull on The Sims 4; and Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall.

